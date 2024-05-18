Palliative not permanent solution to rising cost of living – Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has said that the implementation of the palliative measures by the Federal and State Governments was not a permanent solution to the rising cost of living in the country.

He stated this in an address at the 10th Edition of the North-East Governors’ Forum meeting on Friday in Bauchi.

Zulum, who is the Chairman of the Forum, said the governors had identified and addressed a myriad of problems facing them individually and collectively with the aim of articulating their regional and economic structure.

He tasked them to further harmonise their respective state development programmes and policies by being partners in progress for sustainable social and economic development of the region.

While acknowledging the abundant agricultural landscape for cultivation of cereal and cash crops, Zulum urged the governors to put more efforts towards wooing investors to make the export drive of the sub-region a reality.

He said: “We need to vigorously pursue industrial development programmes that will encourage the development of local resources to stimulate the interest of small and medium scale businessmen to invest in small and medium scale businesses.

“As we all know that the rising cost of food in the country has worsened, we need to put more effort to revive the economic condition of our sub-region in arresting this situation because palliative measures are not a permanent solution.

“We need to commit our self-sufficiency in food and agricultural raw materials, and the social transformation of the sector will remain unshaken.”

Also speaking, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State lauded Zulum for his commitment and exemplary leadership that has sustained the forum as a formidable regional block.

Mohammed said through his efforts, in spite of belonging to different political parties, the forum has continued to grow from strength to strength.