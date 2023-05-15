Palace midfielder Hughes: Eze is different class

Crystal Palace midfielder Will Hughes hailed the performance of Ebe Eze after victory over Bournemouth.



Eze struck both goals for the 2-0 win on Saturday.



Hughes told Palace TV: “It was nice to get a start after a few months. I think overall, we controlled the game well.



“We know they [Bournemouth] have gone under the radar a little bit this season – they’re a very good team – and I think we nullified their threats, and then obviously we’ve got the attacking talent that comes through.



“He [Eze] is different class. He has been all season. The attacking talent we’ve got is frightening and when they’re on their game, not many teams can live with them.



“Defensively, they’ve been fantastic as well. It goes under the radar but all the attacking players, defensively, have complemented us really well.”