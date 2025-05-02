Palace announces Owa Adesuyi Haastrup’s coronation activities

The Palace of the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland has announced a series of activities that will culminate in the coronation of His Imperial Majesty, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, as the 41st monarch of the Kingdom.

This was announced in a statement by Chief Shola Oshunkeye, Chairman, Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of the Coronation Committee.

The former Deputy Governor of Osun State and billionaire business mogul was named as successor to the departed Owa, His Imperial Majesty, Dr. Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II, on December 27, 2024.

According to Oshunkeye, the 10-day programme of activities that will start on May 16, 2025 and hit a crescendo with the coronation of the new Owa on May 23, 2025.

All events will hold at Ilesa, the capital and heartland of Ijesaland, where strong indications have already emerged that the epoch would be an iconic representation of royal pageantry rarely witnessed in this clime.

According to the statement, the epoch kicks off on Friday, May 16, 2025 with a special Jumat Service at Ilesa Central Mosque starting from 1pm, while cultural celebration holds on Saturday, May 17 between 10am and 4pm at the newly refurbished Obokungbusi Hall.

From 9pm of the same day, culture and tradition take the centre stage with a grand Isese night holding at the palace courtyard.

On Monday, May 19, 2025, there will be royal visit to Ijesa zones between 10am and 4pm, while on Tuesday, May 20, the grand finale of the coronation sporting activities will begin with the Owa Ajimoko III Ijesa Marathon starting at 7am.

From 10am, the same day, the final of the coronation football competition, medal presentation, and awards ceremony will hold at the Ilesa Grammar School Sports arena.

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 would be the turn of the various orphanages in and around Ilesa to have their fair share of the celebrations with visits and charity by eminent persons, starting from 10am.

The day continues with a video documentary and workshop by ljesa Mineral Resources Development Forum, scheduled for the University of Ilesa.

Sports take the centre stage again on Thursday, May 22, 2025 with the Ajimoko III Coronation Golf Kitty starting at 8am.

The train moves to the Royal Park International Hotel and Resort, Iloko-Ijesa, where a symposium and Ajimoko III Foundation’s scholarship and empowerment scheme comes up at 11am.

At 10am on Friday, May 23, 2025, the grand coronation train finally reaches its destination: the Owa’s Palace, as His Imperial Majesty will be formally crowned as the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland with all the pomp and pageantry that Ijesas could muster.

At 1pm, a never-seen-before coronation reception will come up at Ilesa Grammar School with dignitaries and VVIPs treated to the best of Ijesa hospitality and carnival-like entertainment that would be the talk of the town for a long time to come.

The week-long activities will be rounded off on Sunday, May 25, 2025 with an interdenominational thanksgiving service at the Methodist Church, Otapete, Ilesa by 10am.

