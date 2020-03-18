Pakistani died of cardiac arrest not coronavirus — Niger State

The Niger State Government on Wednesday refuted claims in some quarters that the Pakistani who died in Zungeru a few days ago was as a result of Coronavirus.

Briefing newsmen, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ibrahim Makun Sidi, said the deceased, a truck driver (name withheld), had never left Nigeria in more than 12 months, adding: “The deceased could not have contacted the disease.

“He died of cardiac arrest.”

Sidi also disclosed that the two people that died recently at the Minna General Hospital were for diseases not related to coronavirus, insisting that the state has not recorded any case of the disease.

Furthermore, he said a coronavirus isolation centre has been established at the Minna General Hospital, while isolation wards have also been set up in other health facilities across the state.

Though Sidi said the negative effect of coronavirus on the economy is global, the state will however continue to watch as things unfold before taking any step.

He added that the state has started the production of hand sanitisers as a way of making it accessible to everyone and as well reduce the cost, pointing out that mass mobilisation of the people has also begun.