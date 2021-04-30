A painter, Moses Olaitan, has been nabbed by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command along with his accomplice, Segun Omoshola, for allegedly impersonating the Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi, and defrauding a woman they met on Facebook, which they created in the name of the monarch, of N51 million.

The two men were paraded by the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Thursday at the headquarters of the Command in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Odumosu said Olaitan and Omoshola were arrested by detectives who tracked them down three months after perpetrating the crime.

Olaitan confessed to opening the Facebook account in the name of Oba Elegushi.

He said: “Everything happened on Facebook.

“I impersonated Oba Saheed Elegushi on Facebook and used his pictures.

“She (the victim) connected with me online and said she wanted to marry a king and we started from there.

“I told her that if she wanted to marry a king, she needs to do some cultural activities and she agreed.

“She told me to send my account number, but because I didn’t have an account number, I contacted Segun, who provided the account used for collecting the money.

“I was paid N2.5 million and it was when I was brought to the command that I got to know that what she paid was N51 million.

“How I was arrested was that the police tracked my cousin’s number.

“I was making arrangements for my birthday when the police arrested me.”

Omoshola, 48, said the painter introduced him to the victim.

He said: “I took him to those who provided the account used in collecting the money from the woman.

“I collected N3.5 million.

“I was shocked when I heard that the money was N51m.”