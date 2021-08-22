Pacquiao hints at retirement after defeat 

Manny Pacquiao has hinted he will retire from boxing and launch a bid to become president of the Philippines after his convincing defeat at the hands of Yordenis Ugas.

Pacquiao looked every bit of his 42 years up against WBA Super welterweight champion Ugas, 35, in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The boxing legend, who had not laced up the gloves since his shock win over Keith Thurman in July 2019, was a shadow of his former brilliant self on a disappointing night at the T-Mobile Arena.

Ugas controlled the majority of the contest before Pacquiao upped the ante late on in desperate search of a last-gasp knockout.

Yet when that didn’t come to fruition, it was the Cuban’s hand that was rightfully raised thanks to scores of 115-113, 116-112 and 116-112 again in his favour.

Win or lose, many questioned whether this contest would represent the last of Pacquiao’s iconic 26-year career, in which he has made history by becoming boxing’s first and only eight-weight world champion.

There has even been talk of the Filipino Senator hanging up the gloves and running for presidency in his home country, which he admitted could now be a possibility following his wide defeat against Ugas.

“My legs are so tight, it’s hard to move,” he said in the ring after his eighth career loss. “I’m so thankful to the fans, coming here to witness the fight live.

“I really appreciate your effort to come here, even in this pandemic to come and watch live.

“I’m sorry that we lost tonight, but I did my best and I apologise.”

When asked if he will retire, Pacquiao said: “I don’t know. I don’t know. Let me rest first, relax and make a decision if I’ll continue to fight or not.”

The former champion was then asked about a potential bid to become president of the Philippines.

“I will make a final announcement next month,” he revealed. “I know that I’m facing a big problem and more difficult works than boxing.

It only takes a matter of seconds.

“But I want to help the people, I want to help them.”