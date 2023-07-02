Pacquiao concedes Philippines presidential race

Boxing legend and Philippines presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao conceded the race to Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday.
“I know how to accept defeat,” Pacquiao said in a video statement, translated by philstar.com.
“But I hope that even though I lost this race, my countrymen, especially the poor, still win in this scenario.”
A senator in the Philippines since 2016, the 43-year-old Pacquiao reportedly was losing the popular vote by a wide margin.
Pacquiao retired from the ring in September 2021.
He was 62-8-2 with 39 knockouts, winning 12 world titles across eight different divisions in a career that spanned four different decades.