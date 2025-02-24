Pa Ayo Adebanjo: Family releases burial dates, plans

The family of foremost nationalist and elder statesman, Pa Ayodele Adebanjo, has announced that the Afenifere chieftain will be buried in his hometown, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, on May 3, 2025.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ms Ayotunde Ayo-Adebanjo, Mrs Adeola Azeez, and Mr Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo on behalf of his family.

Adebanjo passed away on Friday, February 14, at 96.

According to the statement, proceedings will commence with a Day of Tributes/Service of Songs at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The burial ceremony is scheduled for Friday, beginning with a wake at Ayo Adebanjo’s country home, Isanya Ogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, followed by the interment and a reception for guests at his residence.

The statement urged friends, family members, political and business associates, as well as the general public, to support the family with prayers for a befitting burial.

It reads: “We covet your prayers for the family and your professional support as we continue with preparations to give him a most befitting burial.

“We also look forward to your esteemed presence at all the events. Please accept the assurances of our highest regards.”

