Pa Adebanjo: What our leader will be remembered for – Afenifere

Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, has stated that its late leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, will be remembered for his unwavering advocacy for restructuring, true federalism, and a Nigeria founded on equity and inclusivity for all ethnic nationalities.

Afenifere’s Secretary-General, Chief Sola Ebiseni, made this known in a statement formally announcing the passing of the revered Yoruba leader.

“Afenifere wishes to formally announce the passing, earlier today, February 14, 2025, of our leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, at the age of 96,” Ebiseni stated.

“An avowed Awoist and a staunch advocate of progressive ideology, Ayo Adebanjo was known for his relentless push for restructuring, true federalism, and a Nigeria built on equity, fairness, and a true sense of belonging for all ethnic nationalities.”

Ebiseni further noted that for nearly a decade, Adebanjo had often reminded his followers that, at his age, he was already at the “departure lounge”—a phrase he used to prepare them for the continued struggle for a better Nigeria, a cause to which he dedicated his life.

“We will undoubtedly keep the banner flying,” he assured.

In addition, Ebiseni noted that further statements would be issued as directed by Afenifere’s Deputy Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, in consultation with Adebanjo’s immediate family.

