Pa Adebanjo: A fearless freedom fighter, patriot, and statesman – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, describing him as a patriot who showed a golden example of how to live and die for the good of the country.

In a statement on Friday, Atiku extended his condolences to Adebanjo’s family, the Afenifere organisation and the entire people and government of Ogun State.

Atiku posited that the late Yoruba leader exemplified how to be a statesman of distinction.

His words: “I am saddened by the news of the passing away of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a foremost elder statesman and one of the few remaining nationalists of our country.

“The late Afenifere leader was a formidable force and a fearless fighter for justice, equity, and an egalitarian society.

“I can vividly recall the heroic role that Pa Adebanjo played in wresting power from the military and enthroning democratic governance in Nigeria. He was at the forefront of the fight against military dictatorship.

“It is on record that Pa Adebanjo spent his entire youthful days fighting against colonial rule; spent his middle age to fight against military dictatorship and his latter days to ensure that good governance, rule of law and democracy took firm roots in Nigeria.

“I wish to state without equivocation that Pa Adebanjo was a golden example of how to live and die for the good of the country.

“Apart from mentoring many generations of civil rights activists across different generations, Pa Adebanjo was an activist extraordinaire and bridge builder who led the battle against injustice and oppression from the trenches

“Undoubtedly, the life and times of Adebanjo remain a priceless map for contemporary and upcoming activists, who advocate for good governance to learn and take a cue from.

“He taught all of us how to be statesmen of distinction.

“My profound condolences go to the Adebanjo family. I admonish them to take solace in the fact that the patriarch who they mourn was a father to the whole country and a pride to the Black race.

“I also commiserate with the people and government of Ogun State.

“I pray for the peaceful repose of the gentle soul of the pioneer nationalist.”

