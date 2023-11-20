P+ Measurement unveils 7th consecutive hosting of AMEC Measurement Month

P+ Measurement Services, a leading media intelligence consultancy, has announced its seventh consecutive hosting of the prestigious AMEC Measurement Month.

The details of the year’s highly anticipated event was announced in a statement issued by the Management on Monday.

The theme for this year is: “Influencer Marketing and PR: Analyzing the Role of Influencers in Modern PR and Measuring Their Impact.”

Scheduled to take place virtually on November 24, 2023 from 12pm to 2pm Nigeria time via Zoom, the event aims to provide invaluable insights into the evolving landscape of PR, communications and media intelligence.

Tailored for professionals seeking deeper understanding and mastery in this field, the event promises an enlightening exploration of the impact and measurement of influencer marketing.

Distinguished panelists from across the globe are set to grace this edition, contributing their expertise and unique perspectives.

Among the esteemed speakers are Todd Murphy, President at Truescope; Adeeba Hussain, Director at Think Impact First Communications; Bemigho Awala, PR and Communications Manager at MoniePoint Inc; and Austin Ayaosi, Lead Analyst at BrandImpact Consulting.

“We are thrilled to continue our tradition of hosting the AMEC Measurement Month and to focus this year on the integral role of influencers in modern PR,” said Philip Odiakose, Chief Media Analyst of P+ Measurement Services. “Our lineup of esteemed panelists brings a wealth of experience and insights that will undoubtedly enrich the discussion, offering attendees invaluable knowledge and actionable strategies.”

Also Read:

The event will serve as a platform for professionals to gain deeper insights into leveraging influencers effectively, understanding their impact on brand communication, and implementing robust measurement strategies to quantify their contributions.

P+ Measurement Services encourages PR, communications and media intelligence professionals to join this illuminating discussion and gain comprehensive insights into the dynamic world of influencer marketing.

For registration and further details about the event, please visit: https://bit.ly/3s8S7Q6