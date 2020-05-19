With the latest update released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday, which put the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 5959, the end seems not to be in sight.

According to an analysis carried out by P+ Measurement services for Week 3 of May, Nigeria recorded a total of 1,565 new cases of the novel virus, 816 discharged cases and a total of 39 deaths.

These records, when compared to Week 2 of the same month, could be seen that there is a decline in the number of new cases with a difference of 277, an increase in the number of discharged cases with a difference of 511 and a decrease in the number of deaths with a difference of 17.

P+ had reported last week that a total number of 1,842 new cases, 305 discharged and 59 deaths were recorded for Week 2 of May 2020.

This depicts an 8 per cent decrease in the total number of cases, 45 per cent increase in the total number of discharged and 18 per cent decrease in the total number of deaths.

However, economic activities seem to be returning to some countries that have been worse hit by the virus as the gradual opening of the economy by various governments is gathering momentum.

Also, the wide speculation of the herbal cure by Madagascar has gathered pace as it has provided a ray of hope for Africans who are trooping to the small island nation to lay hold on the proposed herbal cure.

With Lagos State as the epicentre of the virus, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has given new guidelines as the state begins the next phase of the lockdown ease.

Sanwo-Olu said a register will be opened to ensure inspection of businesses and compliance with physical distancing rules before the lockdown can be lifted totally.

With measures in place, it is hopeful that strict compliance measures will be taken and this will aid the combat of the spread of the virus

According to the World Health Organization, the virus “may never go away” as its experts predicted that a global mental health crisis caused by the pandemic was looming.

Hence the use of face masks, frequent hand washing, social distancing, non-contact greetings, amongst other preventive measures have become the ‘New Normal’.

P+ Measurement said in the report: “We must, therefore, embrace it as there is no end in sight to this pandemic ravaging the world.

“As the fight rages on, and the waves of the storm of the virus refuse to cease, it is worthy of note that the Spanish Flu was conquered against all odds. This too, shall and will be conquered.”

Data Sources: NCDC and WHO-Nigeria.