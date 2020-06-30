In order to achieve swift delivery and timely responses to media monitoring and measurement services inquiries by prospects and the general public, P+ Measurement has launched a WhatsApp ChatBot on its official website.

The chatBot would promote an effective turn-around time and also create a platform for users to leverage on real-time messaging and have conversations surrounding media monitoring, measurement, and evaluation with our experts who are readily available to answer and give professional advice.

Speaking on the launch, the Lead Consultant at P+ Measurement Services, Philip Odiakose, said the WhatsApp ChatBot service will meet the increasing demand of inquiries on media monitoring and performance audit from prospects who visit the website out of the need to be proactive and keep a close watch on the media, and public conversations around their brand, competitors, industry, regulators and evaluate their media performance and impact before and during this COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “We believe in the growth and future of the Nigerian Media monitoring and measurement industry as well as the great impact and value it brings to the Marketing and Communications Industry.”

WhatsApp Chat Bot is a software programme that can be used on the popular encrypted WhatsApp messaging app.

It enables users to embark on business conversations and helps in solving customers’ issues.

To use this service, kindly visit: https://www.pplusmeasurement.com.ng/