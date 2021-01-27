Mesut Ozil is excited to have signed with Fenerbahce.

Ozil signed for Fener this week after securing a release from his Arsenal contract.

At his presentation on Wednesday, the German said: “When I was a child, I remember being with someone who was supporting Besiktas and I was supporting Fenerbahce. I remember this and it will stay the same forever!

“While I was watching Fenerbahce, I liked Jay-Jay Okocha a lot for his playing style, and as for the team right now I’m really looking forward to playing with Dimitris Pelkas as we play in the same position. He’s a very talented footballer.

“Of course I believe Fenerbahce are contenders to be champions every season, and hopefully we’ll do it as soon as possible. The dream is to play in the Champions League. I’ve been used to playing under pressure, and I know there will be pressure here too.

“I’ve played with big clubs but Fenerbahce is something else for me. I appreciate the club so much and hopefully everything will be beautiful.”

—