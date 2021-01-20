Mesut Ozil is expected to undergo a medical and complete his transfer from Arsenal to Fenerbahce on Friday after finishing a period of quarantine in Turkey.

Arsenal and Ozil are close to finalising the outstanding details of his contract termination ahead of joining Super Lig club Fenerbahce on a three-and-a-half-year deal as a free agent.

Ozil, whose contract at the Emirates was due to expire this summer, arrived in Istanbul on Sunday evening and is quarantining in Istanbul, in line with Turkey’s COVID-19 protocols.

On Sunday, the 2014 World Cup winner with Germany said goodbye to his Arsenal teammates and staff at the club’s training ground.

“I am a Fenerbahce fan,” Ozil told NTV in Turkey earlier this week.

“That is why I am very happy to be coming to Turkey with Fenerbahce.

“I’m very excited. God gave me the chance to wear this jersey as a Fenerbahce fan.

“God willing, I will carry it with honour and do everything I can for the team.”

Fenerbahce are under increasing pressure to meet financial fair play regulations and made it clear throughout the negotiation process that they would be unable to pay any significant transfer fee to Arsenal.