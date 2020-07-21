Valentine Ozigbo, immediate past President and Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, has described Peter Obi as a leader per excellence.

Obi, the Peoples Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, marked his 59th birthday on Monday.

Ozigbo, a stalwart of PDP in Anambra State, also described the former Anambra State Governor as an extraordinary Nigerian whose contributions to national development formed part of the country’s recent history.

He said the history of modern Nigerian politics would not be complete without a copious mention of the gallant contributions of Obi.

He said: “Okwute, as he’s fondly called by his admirers, is a leader par excellence.

“He brought meaning to governance in Nigeria and proved that public money could be used for public good.

“As a lover of excellence, I and my family wish to identify with Okwute Ndigbo on this auspicious occasion of his 59th birthday.”

Ozigbo said Nigerian political leaders had a lot to learn from Obi’s single-minded approach to governance and steer the country to the desired course.

“We wish this exceptional son of Anambra a very happy birthday,” Ozigbo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Obi was a two-term governor of Anambra State between 2006 and 2014.