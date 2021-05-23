The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission has declared the Peoples Democratic Party winner of the local government elections held in the state on Saturday.

The party won in 32 out of the 33 councils.

The chairman of the commission, Isiaka Olagunju, made the declaration on Sunday in Ibadan.

But the election in Ido Local Government, which was suspended, was rescheduled for Wednesday, May 26.

Olagunju said that the commission had ensured transparency and adequate security during the election.

He appreciated the media as well as security agencies in the state for their support in ensuring a free, fair and transparent election.

The winners already declared by OYSIEC are Raheem Akeem Adepoju (Oorelope), Sulaiman Adediran (Irepo), Mrs Juliana Oluwakemi Akanni (Olorunsogo), Akanji Kabir Ayoade (Ogbomoso North), Oyeniyi Timothy Oyedokun (Ogbomoso South) and Olugbenga Obalowo (Ibarapa East).

Jelili Oyinloye Adebare won in Iwajowa; Fasasi Adeagbo (ATISBO), Ramat Adeniran (Saki-East), Sarafadeen Omirinde (Saki-West), Adebare Muraina Afolabi (Kajola), Adesoye Seun Ojo (Ogo-Oluwa) and and Bolaji Ojo Akintola (Itesiwaju).

Others are Olateju Michael Alabi (Oriire), Adegbite Isaiah Alabi (Surulere), Adedoyin Oloyede Adeoye (Ibarapa Central), Lateef Adebayo Lawal (Ibarapa North), Muftau Osuolale (Iseyin) and Sunday Akindele Ojo (Afijio).

Others are Kafilat Olakojo (Atiba), Musbaudeen Adesina Sanusi (Ona-Ara), Babatunde Akeem Salami (Oyo West), Saheed Arowosaye Adeyemi (Oyo East), Ibrahim Akintayo (Ibadan North-East) and Taoheed Jimoh Adedigba (Akinyele)

The remaining are Olaide Popoola (Oluyole), Kazeem Gbadamosi (Lagelu), Oyedele Sikiru Sanda (Egbeda), Kehinde Adeyemi Akanni (Ibadan South-West), Musbaudeen Sanusi (Ona-Ara), Saheed Oladayo Yusuf (Ibadan North), Emmanuel Oluwole Alawode (Ibadan South-East).