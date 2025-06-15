OYRTMA rescues passerby injured by reckless tricyclist in Ibadan

The Oyo State Traffic Management Authority has condemned reckless driving of a one-way tricycle rider, whose excessive speed led to a serious accident in Ibadan, leaving a passerby, Oladayo Adisa seriously injured.

In a press release by the Chairman, OYRTMA, Major Adekoya Adesagba (rtd.), on Sunday, the incident occurred while the victim was attempting to cross the road.

Adesagba strongly condemned the reckless driving of the tricycle rider who violated traffic laws by driving against traffic near a petrol station on Thursday morning.

The incident resulted in Oladayo Adisa sustaining serious facial injuries.

Major Adesagba expressed deep concern over the rising trend of one-way driving, describing it as a dangerous menace that poses significant risks to public safety.

He noted that despite continued efforts by the Oyo State Government to curb such traffic violations, some road users persist in endangering lives through their negligence.

He said, “Mr. Adisa was caught off guard and sustained severe injuries due to the carelessness of the tricycle rider,” he said. “The government will not tolerate this reckless behavior. We will continue to enforce traffic regulations rigorously to ensure the safety of all road users.”

According to eyewitnesses, the rider showed no remorse and claimed he lacked the funds to assist the injured man.

The manager of the petrol station and OYRTMA officers who arrived promptly at the scene, rushed Adisa to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Upon regaining consciousness, Adisa commended the prompt response of the OYRTMA officers and the station manager. He remarked, “If OYRTMA catches any rider taking one way, they should not release them until they are taken to court.”

In a separate incident, a TVS motorcycle with registration number LUY 306 UT was involved in a tragic accident at Agbarigo, Mokola, Ibadan, leading to one fatality and two injuries.

OYRTMA’s rescue team promptly transported the victims to the Oyo State Hospital at Ring Road, Ibadan.

During the rescue operation, OYRTMA officials recovered the victims’ personal belongings, including a bag containing a significant amount of money, which was later returned to the family demonstrating the agency’s commitment to integrity and public service.

Major Adesagba praised the Oyo State Government for its ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and reduce traffic-related hazards.

“We appreciate the government’s dedication to protecting lives and property. OYRTMA remains fully committed to supporting these initiatives and ensuring that traffic violators are held accountable,” he said.

He concluded by urging the public to cooperate with traffic officers and strictly adherence to traffic laws to avoid further tragedies.

“Together, through shared responsibility and collaboration, we can make our roads safer for all,” he stated.

