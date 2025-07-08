OYRTMA issues last warning to road side traders at Ogunpa Market

The Oyo State Government has issued a final notice to traders at the Ogunpa Central International Market, Ibadan, to desist from displaying goods on the roadside.

The government also told the traders to maintain proper setbacks for free movement of people or face sanctions.

During a sensitisation campaign at the market, the Chairman of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority, Major Adekoya Adesagba (rtd.), expressed displeasure over the incessant use of roadways for commercial activities, describing it as a serious obstruction to traffic flow and a threat to people’s lives and property

He urged the traders to change their approach, stressing that placing wares along the main roads endangers both customers and business owners.

He assured stakeholders that the present administration is committed to making market spaces more conducive, in line with Governor Seyi Makinde’s directive to clear road obstructions.

“We are here to enlighten the traders on the state government’s plan to clear illegal trading activities from the roads around the Ogunpa Central Market. We’ve advised that traders maintain a reasonable distance from the road setback. Roadside trading will no longer be tolerated,” he stated.

The Chairman also disclosed that enforcement actions targeting illegal parking, roadside display of goods, and vehicular obstruction will commence from July 21, 2025, in collaboration with relevant enforcement agencies.

He emphasized that the enforcement is aimed at reclaiming roads and spaces designated for public infrastructure and safety.

In response, President-General of the Ogunpa Central International Market Traders Association, Prince Gbenga Atitebi, expressed support for the government’s stance.

He admitted that the indiscriminate roadside trading has hurt customers’ turnout and pledged the association’s cooperation with the state’s directive.

Also speaking, the Iyaloja, Ibadan Southwest LGA, High Chief Kudirat Aloba appealed to the state government to come to their aid towards ensuring that those selling at the road side comply with the directives.

