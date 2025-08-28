OYRTMA bans officers from wearing mufti during operations

The Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority has issued a directive mandating its officers to wear officially approved uniforms during enforcement operations.

This move comes after numerous complaints from the public regarding officers conducting arrests and enforcement activities while dressed in mufti and unapproved uniforms.

The Chairman, OYRTMA, Major Adesagba Adekoya (rtd.), disclosed this on Thursday while addressing all zonal commanders across Oyo state.

He said wearing uniforms is essential for maintaining professionalism, transparency, and public trust.

“The use of mufti for enforcement can lead to confusion, fear, and undermine the legitimacy of operations. Moreover, it opens officers to accusations of impersonation, extortion, and misconduct, ultimately damaging the reputation of OYRTMA”, he said.

“Officers are no longer permitted to participate in traffic enforcement operations while not in complete and officially approved OYRTMA” Adesagba stressed.

He added that all enforcement activities must be carried out by officers fully dressed in authorised uniforms, with Zonal and Unit Commanders ensuring strict compliance within their commands.

He added, “Officers found violating this directive will face disciplinary action according to extant rules and regulations.”

Adekoya emphasized that uniforms symbolize authority, responsibility, and service to the public.

“Officers are reminded to conduct enforcement activities with civility, respect for citizens’ rights, and adherence to guidelines. This move aims to boost public confidence through professionalism and transparent conduct”, he continued.

“Officers are reminded that our primary role is to ensure safety and order, not to intimidate or harass. Enforcement must be conducted with civility, respect for the rights of citizens, and in strict adherence to the stipulated guidelines of the Authority.”

