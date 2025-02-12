OYOSUBEB gets three new executive secretaries

The Oyo State Government, on Wednesday announced the appointment of three new Executive Secretaries for the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board to oversee its activities across the state’s three senatorial districts.

The Chairman of OYOSUBEB, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, made the announcement during a meeting with Administrative Officers of all Local Government Universal Basic Education Authorities at the board’s headquarters in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to Adeniran, the new appointees—Dr. Kemi Adeosun, Dr. Adebola Ayegboyin, and Mr. Raji Fatai – were selected by Governor Seyi Makinde based on their expertise and experience in the education sector.

“These individuals are accomplished educationists and advocates of good governance.

“Their appointments followed a rigorous selection process, including competitive examinations alongside new Permanent Secretaries,” he said.

The SUBEB boss explained that the new Executive Secretaries would work in synergy with the board and its substantive Executive Secretary, Mrs. Olaide Ladipo, to ensure the seamless implementation of basic education policies across the state.

Adeniran charged them to uphold transparency and efficiency, in their respective zones, stressing the need to drive the OYOSUBEB mandate of strengthening basic education in Oyo State.

