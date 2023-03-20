OyoDecides2023: Polytechnic, Ibadan hails Gov. Makinde’s victory at poll

The Governing Council, Management, Staff and Students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, have described re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde as recognition of his hard work to the good people of Oyo State.

The Registrar of the polytechnic, Modupe Fawale, stated this in a statement on behalf of the institution Monday in Ibadan.

Fawale said that the governor had been exceptional in his performance during his first term.

According to her, Makinde had supported the institution on all its accreditation programmes by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and other Professional bodies.

“The governor, who is also Visitor to the institution, had demonstrated sterling leadership qualities, which endeared him to the good people of Oyo State and thus made his second term re-election a landslide victory.

“By the re-election of Makinde, the prayers of civil and public servants, as well as retirees and the entire people of Oyo State, have been answered with the governor’s landslide victory at the polls on Saturday.

“The Polytechnic, Ibadan authorities prayed to God to continue to guide and guard the Governor as he mounts the mantle of leadership of the state for another four years,” Fawale said.