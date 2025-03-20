Oyo withdraws criminal charges against Ooni’s ex-wife Naomi, others over Ibadan stampede

Oyo State Government has officially withdrawn the criminal charges against Naomi Silekunola, the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife; Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, the owner of Agidigbo FM; and Abdullahi Fasasi, the principal of the Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan, over the tragic stampede that claimed the lives of at least 35 children during a children’s festive party in December 2024.

The defendants were visibly elated, smiling and exchanging pleasantries after the trial on Thursday, signalling their relief and release from the charges.

This development was later confirmed by the State’s Attorney General, Abiodun Aikomo, who addressed the media after the court session.

The Attorney General said: “It was an unfortunate incident that led to the death of many. And you see, in law, whenever death occurs and the circumstances are not natural, the law will take its course. So the state responded by filing charges against the persons implicated in the investigation.

“In the course of doing that, we actually wanted to prosecute but the affected persons showed empathy. They showed compassion. And as far as human beings can do, they try to persuade the feelings of the affected parties.

Also Read:

“And the circumstance, we felt, the essence of prosecution is not to kill people or persecute them. It is in the interest of justice to discontinue these charges, and that is what happened today.”

This decision comes after an intense period of legal proceedings. Earlier, the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan had granted bail to Naomi, Hamzat, and Fasasi.

The ruling, pronounced by Justice Kamorudeen Olawoyin, was made after the defendants had argued their bail applications before the court.

The court granted Naomi N10 million bail with two sureties, while Hamzat and Fasasi were also granted bail on similar terms.

In addition, the court ordered the suspects to deposit their passports with the court and barred them from granting interviews, effectively placing restrictions on their public engagements.

The drama surrounding the case began after the tragic stampede at the Islamic High School, Bashorun, during a children’s event in December 2024, where dozens of young children lost their lives in a chaotic rush.

The victims’ families and the public were left devastated by the horrifying incident. It was one of the most devastating tragedies in recent memory in Oyo State.

The prosecution team, led by Oyo State’s Attorney General, had initially opposed bail for the defendants, emphasising the gravity of the charges and the need for justice for the victims.

However, the defence team argued for bail, stating that the accused cooperated with the investigation and did not pose a flight risk.

Post Views: 10