Oyo wields big stick in school alleged sexual harassment, suspends staff

The Oyo State Government has ordered an immediate suspension of three Staff members, while the Headteacher, Oyo State Basic School, Ogbomoso and the Principal, Oyo State Training School for the Blind have been transferred.

The Staff Members were handed immediate suspension and transfer following their involvement in the alleged sexual harassment at the centre.

A statement by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Rahman Abiodun Abdu-Raheem, revealed that the suspension and transfer were the Oyo State Government’s response to a viral video and unrest in the school recently.

Abdu-Raheem said this would equally enhance free and unbiased investigations by the Four-man Probe Committee put in place by the government.

It would be recalled that the Commissioner for Education, his counterpart at Women Affairs, Executive Adviser on Disability, Permanent Secretaries, Directors and Representatives of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board had visited the school to ascertain the causes of the agitation and the needs of the special students.

Abdu-Raheem therefore emphasised that the various letters issued take immediate effect so as to restore peace in the school.

Abdu-Raheem warned school Principals, Head Teachers and other staff members to desist from all compromising acts that can jeopardise the efforts of the State Government under Governor Seyi Makinde.

He assured parents and other stakeholders of constant unannounced monitoring of all schools in the State.

While equally assuring the continuous support of the Oyo State Government to move the education sector to greater heights, he urged parents, students and other relevant stakeholders to support and partner with this government.

The affected Head-teacher is Rachael Adebiyi, while the Principal is Oluwaseun Akanbi.