Oyo Waste Consultant, announces recruitment of Environmental Health Officers

The Waste Management Consultant to Oyo State Government, Mottainai Recycling Ltd has announced its plan to recruit about 200 Environmental Health Officers.

The revelation was made Thursday, by the firm, through its Chief Strategy Officer, Uloma Airhienbuwa in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to Airhienbuwa, the Ad-hoc Environmental Health Officers to be recruited would be deployed at the State’s gateways.

She added that they will be in all the Local government areas of the State to educate residents on the best sanitary practices, in order to avoid the spread of transmissible and communicable diseases.

She said the firm is seeking to employ Environmental Health Officers; Environmental Health Technologists; Environmental Health Technicians; and Environmental Health Assistants.

She therefore called on suitably qualified candidates to log on to https://bit.ly/EHO-Recruitment, adding that the job opening will close on August 14, 2023.

Airhienbuwa also called on residents of the State to cooperate with the government and be conscious of their environment.

She added: “We have to keep our environment healthy and clean at all times.”

She also explained that the importance of Environmental health officers as preventive health workers is accepted globally.

Prospective interested candidates she indicated could call +234 700 080 0700; 08181900004 (whatsapp) for further enquiries.