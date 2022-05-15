Oyo warns PMS members against violence, lawlessness

The Oyo State Government has warned all members of its Park Management System (PMS) to henceforth, adhere strictly with the standard operating procedures of the system.

Sunday Odukoya, the Executive Assistant to Gov. Seyi Makinde on Security, gave the warning on Sunday in Ibadan, while reading Riot Act to PMS members at a meeting with them.

Odukoya said that the meeting became necessary due to series of complaints from the general public about the excesses of the PMS members.

According to him, the Oyo State Government has come up with guidelines that must be strictly followed in their (PMS) day-to- day operations.

Recalling reasons for establishment of PMS, the executive assistant said the frosty relationship and unhealthy rivalry in the transport sector before the present administration came into office prompted the Makinde’s administration to put PMS in place.

“It has, however, been observed that the conduct of some misguided PMS members have not only been reckless, but apparently reputed with unsavoury tide.

“No member of the PMS has the right to take laws into his/her hands.

“All members of the PMS must wear a human face, while discharging their duties and be civil to members of the public.

“Work collaboratively with members of all security agencies and other local security networks.

“No members of PMS must drive recklessly and negligently whether on duty or otherwise.

“No PMS members must drink any form of liquor, smoke or taking substances while on duty.

“No PMS members must hold canes, sticks or rods while on duty, but must be as civil as possible and ensure that commuters’ rights are well protected.

“All PMS members must, henceforth desist from wearing vests or head gears with unauthorised inscriptions, but wear only those prescribed by Oyo State Government.”

The executive assistant said that the state government would create data points throughout the state for all PMS members to be properly registered to ensure their identity.

He threatened that henceforth, PMS leader of any unit would be held liable and face the disciplinary panel, should any member under his supervision contravenes any of the stipulated guidelines when such leader refuses to produce the erring person.

“Feedback points and phone numbers shall be created throughout the state.

“All violators of any of the above standard operating procedure will be dealt with decisively.”

Responding, the Chairman, PMS Disciplinary Committee, Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary, said his members would abide with the operating procedures as instructed by the state government.

Lamidi said that success of the system was paramount to the committee, pledging to support the state government’s efforts toward sustaining peace and harmony across the state.