The Oyo State government has pledged to do all necessary to improve the state’s rating and move from the 11th position to single digit in subsequent WAEC results.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State stated this in Ibadan on Saturday at the Diamond Anniversary of Methodist High School, Ibadan.

Makinde, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Bisi Ilaka, said education was one of the major priorities of the present administration and all efforts were towards repositioning the sector.

“I am always particularly happy to be at a programme like this not only because education is a major pillar and thrust of this administration, but we also know that we are here to celebrate the contributions of old boys to the school.

“Most of these old schools in this state, because this state has always been a marker for education, people came from far and near to receive first class education in Nigeria at a certain point in time. This is one of the legacy schools.

“It has been the ravaging of the year of the locust, but this administration has been the one that has said this is the time for restoration; we shall restore, the restoration has started.

“We know that in the last WAEC school cert results, Oyo State moved from the very low from the 26th position to 11th position. We know that is good enough for us but next time, it would be a single digit,” he said.

The governor lauded the contributions of the old boys of the school and said such collaborations were needed to move education forward in the state.

“We also appreciate the fact that with all the best intentions in the world, the government cannot do it alone.

“So all kinds of wonderful interventions from the wonderful and special alumni who really realised that not only did they pass through the school but that the school passed through them.

“The legacies of lasting values which include giving back to the society abide with them,” Makinde said.

In his address, Lekan Abioye, the National President, Methodist High School Ibadan Old Boys Association (MHSIOBA) commended everyone who has contributed to making the school great.

“It takes pride and pleasure in celebrating our founders’ day and the diamond jubilee anniversary of this great school.

“Today is a day to reckon with and to commend the entire old boys of this school for the un-daunting spirit, courage of conviction and commitment to the ideals of Methodist High School, Express Ibadan.

“The culture we are rooted in which has always been a foundation of inspiration for us.

“We rededicate our commitment to strive for oneness, one vision, one direction and one Methodist High School Old boys Association,” he said.

Abioye however, enjoined the old boys to consolidate on the good work started and leverage on relationships to make the vision of repositioning the school to enviable heights a reality.

“This year has built upon the solid foundation laid by the founding members and leaders for the coming years which has been backed by great ideas and significant enthusiasm and I am sure we are prepared to take the challenge.

“Our endeavours would be to continue to improve the quality of our school system, increase the standards in all aspects, identify the core strengths, prioritize our goals and work them out.

“These 60 years our school has given birth to great men all over the world, we are thankful. We are encouraging others to join us.

“This year’s theme is ‘celebrating 60 years of our life building secondary education institution’, It is an opportunity to rekindle our love and passion for this great alma mater so that our efforts can change the face of education in our nation.

“Let’s not be ok with what we are witnessing today. We have to work in oneness, determination and confidence.

“We must harness all contacts, links, connections and friendship to bring on board everyone that can help to keep the dream enlarged and to make us achieve for the school what will make us to be envied by other schools just as we were in football many years ago,’’ he said.

Abioye said the occasion was to inaugurate some projects while some are on-going and many more would be initiated for execution cutting across all areas of education from infrastructure to learning.

He identified insecurity of the school premises as a major challenge and sought for the support of the state government and the Methodist church in beefing up security around the school.

NAN reports that some of the projects commissioned include, the gate house, legacy building and renovated staff room among others.