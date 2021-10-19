Oyo, UNICEF finalize moves on social protection policy plan

Oyo State Government and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Akure Field Office have finalized plans on the implementation of Oyo State Social Protection and Implementation Plan.

Speaking during a four-day stakeholders’ meeting held in Oyo town, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Professor Musibau Babatunde, said the State through constant engagements with relevant stakeholders has finalized the production of a Medium Term Sector Strategy (M.T.S.S).

Prof. Babatunde said that part of the aims of the social protection programme was to address the issues of lack of access to education and healthcare for children.

He said the policy is aimed to strengthen social protection among the vulnerable people in the state.

Prof. Babatunde also said that the partnership with UNICEF would provide a unique opportunity for the most vulnerable people in the state to access development and intervention programmes.

“The essence of the partnership on social protection is to make a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable people in the state. Through this, we will make them an integral part of the development and intervention programmes in the state,” he said.

The meeting, organised by the state’s Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and UNICEF was attended by representatives of civil society organisations, media, development partners among others.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mofoluke Adebiyi said the workshop was aimed at articulating and mapping Social Protection programmes in the State for proper domestication of the National Social Protection policy.

She recalled that a three-day technical working session held in Oyo between 30th August and 1st September resulted in the production of a clean and updated revised policy document that culminated as the working tool for the workshop.

In another development, the Oyo state government has reiterated its total commitment to the wellbeing of the less privileged, saying it will leave no stone unturned in catering especially for the Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC).

The Wife of the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Tamunominini Makinde gave this assurance today at the Ten Year Anniversary of Winnie’s castle orphanage, Ibadan.

She said the present administration in Oyo State would provide basic needs and protect every child’s right to survival, development, protection and participation as enshrined in the State Child Rights Law (2006).