Oyo trains officers to combat flooding

The Oyo Government said it has commenced training for its officers on Early Warning Signs, as part of the efforts to combat flooding in the state.

Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Abiodun Oni, made this known Tuesday at the training in Ibadan.

Oni indicated that the Early Warning Systems would go a long way in reducing risks from the disaster.

According to him, the Early Warning System is a coordinated system of warning that will alert people in flood prone areas of the impending danger, six hours before any flooding disaster.

Oni said that this would allow them to evacuate their families in order to put an end to loss associated with flooding.

The Commissioner added that the coordinated system known as the Early Warning System (EWS), “is a technologically-driven effort that involves monitoring of water level remotely.

He said this could be done by using wired sensor network to ensure that people living in flood-prone communities receive appropriate warning within the suitable time interval to take effective action to save lives and minimise loss of properties.

“It is not enough for an early warning system to correctly identify an incoming hazard, it must also ensure that residents that are at risk receive the alert, understand it, and most importantly, act on it.

“With the climate change, the weather has become more unpredictable and unable to rely on traditional and indigenous knowledge in our decision-making,” Oni said.

Also, Akande Lukman, the Hydrolic Specialist, Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project (IUFMP), regretted that about 12 years ago, the state experienced flooding, which destroyed many properties and lives.

Lukman said that consequently, the state received assistance from the World Bank and an Early Warning System was put in place as part of the measures to forestall future occurrence of flood in the state.

He said that the state government engaged the services of IRMSI, a Consultant Firm from India, to design an Early Warning System with a master plan for 20 years.

Akande added that the system would give a 72-hour notice to detect heavy rainfall, which might lead to flooding within Ibadan.

“The training also ensured consistent Early Warning System information and sensitisation to residents,” he said.