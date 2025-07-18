Oyo trains 80 officers in modern service skills

The Oyo State Government has trained 80 officers for modern public service delivery.

The State Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Salihu Adelabu, announced the figure at a one-day capacity-building for the officers, held at Simeon Adebo Staff Development Centre, Secretariat, in Ibadan, the state capital, on Thursday.

He reiterated the commitment of the State Government to reviving the Staff Development Centre to meet the demands of modern public service.

According to Adelabu, “The training is a step towards equipping civil and public servants with 21st-century skills needed for effective governance and service delivery.

“The training of these 80 officers marks the beginning of a broader state-wide programme designed to cover all service cadres and improve professional standards across the board.

“Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration remains fully committed to civil service reform through sustainable investment in staff development.

“We are reviving this centre to deliver cutting-edge training. Today’s sessions include modules on the Procurement Act and practical lessons in laws, regulations, and operational tools.

“Clerical officers must understand the shift from conventional systems to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

“Without training, lapses are inevitable; we choose to empower, not blame,” the commissioner stated.

He, therefore, urged the participants to embrace the programme wholeheartedly, describing them as valuable assets whose skills will shape the future of public service in the state and beyond.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Taiwo Mustapha, acknowledged that limited resources and global economic challenges continue to affect public institutions.

He encouraged participants to remain resilient and committed to excellence.

“No matter the constraints, you can stand out through motivation, dedication, and a proactive embrace of ICT and AI tools.

“Those are the keys to leadership and relevance in today’s service environment,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Ajayi Oluropo expressed appreciation to Makinde’s administration for prioritising workforce development.

He described the training as timely and crucial for improving efficiency and boosting the professional competence of officers across various roles.

The officers were drawn from clerical, secretarial assistant, and procurement/store cadres.

