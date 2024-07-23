Oyo trains 33 LGA Chairmen, 351 Councillors

The Oyo State government has organized an induction workshop for the 33 Local Government Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councillors in the state.

The workshop was in collaboration with KloverHarris Innovative Solutions Limited and was held in Ibadan recently

Governor Seyi Makinde said the induction workshop is aimed at keeping the officers abreast of current global best practices for effective services delivery.

Represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Ademola Ojo, Makinde implored them to be agents of change.

He equally urged them to strive to be the best in the course of discharging their duties, giving room for developmental strides in all sectors.

In his words, “before dwelling on the significance of this gathering, I will like to extend my profound appreciation to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, FNSE for his immense support for the enhancement and development of human resources.

“I am particularly delighted that Oyo State has witnessed tremendous progress under the able leadership of His Excellency which is a testimony to the sterling qualities of our Governor. Oyo State has been in the front burner of progress, peace and tranquillity. Part of which is the conduct of Local Government election as and when due which has brought monumental development to the grassroots.

“I have no doubt that you are all men of impeccable character and pedigree which resulted in your election into the various posts at your respective Councils. I want you all to replicate same gesture at the various Councils, thereby channeling all available resources towards improving the quality of life of the citizens. By so doing, it will place the State on high pedestal.

“At this juncture, may I state that in the attainment of excellence, much expectation is placed on you and the offices you occupy. It is imperative to state that the State Government cannot achieve all these alone. We all need to fasten our belts in order to make available the dividends of democracy for our people.

Winston Churchill said “continuous effort nor strength or intelligence is the key to unlocking our potential”.

“You have all been called to serve, therefore, I enjoin you all to consolidate the gains of the present administration through robust political, socio-economic policies based on time tested principles. I wish to affirm the commitment of the State Government, under the able leadership of His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde to the total wellbeing of the entire citizenry inspite of the judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Local Government autonomy.

“Let me assure you that the training consultant, Klover Harris Limited was carefully chosen, having excelled in its reputation of providing world class training for all calibres of Public Servants. Premised on that, it is believed that the training modules will impact on all our participants the best practices in line with the contemporary world. Let’s make the best use of this opportunity.

The training was attended by all the Local Government area Chairmen, their Vices and Councillors from each ward.

