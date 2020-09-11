Ahead of Schools’ resumption in Oyo State, the State Universal Basic Education Board has concluded training of 2,454 Head Teachers on COVID-19 preventive measures.

The training session, which was held across all Educational Zones in the State, started on September 8, 2020 and ended on September 10, 2020.

Recall that the pandemic hit the Country, since March 2020, which gave birth to the total closure of schools since then.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, said in view of World Health Organisation’s submission that COVID-19 might be with us for a while, the Board in collaboration with Universal Basic Education Commission began capacity building of all teachers at primary school level as directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Adeniran added that the training is complementing Oyo State Government’s efforts in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the State Government had earlier organised and funded training of School Administrators on COVID-19 preventive measures for both primary and secondary schools teachers.

Adeniran further said the State Government’s zeal is to prepare Headteachers for a safe and hitch-free reopening of schools and learning facilities, while it takes into consideration the health, safety, environmental protection and security of learners, teachers, education personnel and families.

He urged facilitators at the training to follow stipulated measures, actions and recommendations put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Oyo State Emergency Operation Centre.

While he commended Governor Seyi Makinde, whose quality leadership and direction deployed into containing COVID-19 in Oyo State has helped leaders at all levels in Nigeria to adapt and adopt sound policies and strategies so far used in fighting the pandemic in Oyo State, he also thanked UBEC for its collaborations and supports to the State Government.

He also said he State Government proactively aligned some of its policies and actions along with Federal Government, International Agencies and MDAs so as to prevent the escalation of the disease within the school environment and the entire populace.

Adeniran added that proactive steps of the Board, through its Learning-on-air programmes, cushioned the devastating impact of COVID-19 otherwise, known as SARS-COV-2, might have had on pupils and the primary education sector.

The six major topics in the training, organised by Oyo State Emergency Operation Centre focused on managing schools and ensuring safety in the post-COVID lockdown; concept and practice of social distancing and its implications; promoting personal, environmental hygiene and cough etiquette as safeguard against COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.

Other topics include, observing other preventive measures against COVID-19 with the use of face-mask; dealing with the psychological effects of pandemic and lockdown on learner and helping them to overcome the trauma and adjust to the realities of the disease; and identifying and responding to learners showing signs of illness.

The training was witnessed by representatives of UBEC, Nigeria Union of Teachers and Association of Primary School Headteachers of Nigeria.