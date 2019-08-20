The Oyo State government has said that it would restore the international status of the Bola Ige Market in accordance with its original master plan.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by the state Ministry of Information and Mobilisation.

Olusoji Oyewole, the Chairman of the Task Force for the market, disclosed that the state government had deemed it fit to ensure that the market regained its lost status as a major hub of wholesale textile materials in Nigeria.

Oyewole noted that the market used to service both the neighbouring and far distant states in textile products.

The task force chairman, at a meeting held with the market leaders, said that the restructuring of the business complex remained a priority to the state government.

This, he said, would include provision of basic facilities that would promote economic activities in the market.

Oyewole added that the task force was not constituted to witch-hunt anybody in the market but rather to seek their cooperation and support for the planned restructuring of the market and proper waste management.

He said that government would provide more parking lots for convenience and easy access to the market as well as considerable open spaces in the construction of approved buildings.

The task force chairman urged the market community to keep to the state’s environmental laws and town planning regulations.

He said that the traders stood to benefit more if commercial activities were carried out in clean and serene environment.

In his remarks, the representative of the Elders’ Forum in the market, Chief Ade Adebayo, expressed appreciation to government and pledged their support to the planned restructuring of the market.