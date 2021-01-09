Owners of private health facilities in Oyo State have been warned against managing COVID-19 cases in their facilities as this has been linked with the rising cases of the infection in the state.

The Emergency Operations Centre and the state’s COVID-19 Technical Task Force on Saturday gave this warning, noting that there are 30 approved Testing Centres, including the University College Hospital, Ibadan, for the purpose of testing samples.

It added that those suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus infection should be referred to these centres for testing and that testing for symptomatic or suspected cases is free.

A statement by Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, indicated that the Chairman of the state’s COVID-19 Technical Task Force, Prof. Temitope Alonge, gave this warning in a memo addressed to Chief Executive Officers, Chief Operating Officers and Managers of private health facilities in the state.

Alonge, the statement noted, appealed to the health workers to comply strictly with the advisory, reiterating that the Oyo State Government could not afford any depletion in the healthcare workforce due to ill health arising from coronavirus infection.

The statement read in part: “The spread of the new wave of the coronavirus infection in Oyo State is increasing and the reports reaching the Emergency Operations Centre and the Technical Task Force is that some of the people infected had been managed for various ailments in some private health facilities.

“In some cases, the private health facilities fail to notify the EOC about suspected cases that would have had their samples taken by the EOC at the invitation of the private health facilities. Sampling of such cases by the EOC has been the established protocol and it is still in place.

“However, repeated breach of this protocol is worrisome and I wish to remind all health care providers that we are not immune to this infection and admitting suspected cases in private health facilities is unacceptable.

“No private health facility in Oyo State has been licensed to manage COVID-19 patients. Strict adherence to the laid down infection prevention and control measures will be enforced by the EOC at any private health facility. I wish to inform you that there are reports of an increase in the number of healthcare workers who have contracted coronavirus infection at various healthcare facilities.”

The Task Force indicated that managements of all public and private health care facilities in the state should be aware that “there are thirty (30) testing centres dotted all over Oyo State, including the UCH, Ibadan, and that patients suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus infection should be referred to these centres for testing.

“Please note that testing for symptomatic or suspected cases is free.

“There are five testing centres in Ibadan, namely; Alakia PHC (Lagelu LGA); Health is Wealth (Ibadan North LGA); General Hospital, Apata (Ibadan South West LGA); Ologuneru PHC (Ido LGA); and the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

“I wish to appeal to all for strict compliance with this advisory and to reiterate that the Oyo State Government can not afford any depletion in the healthcare workforce due to ill health arising from coronavirus infection.

“If you see something, say something, and if you know something, please speak up.”