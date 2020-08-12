The Oyo State Government has concluded plans to broadcast live all matches of the Shooting Stars Sports Club on its television and radio stations.

The State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatubosun, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Olatubosun said the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Seun Fakorede, disclosed this after a meeting with the management of Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State on Monday.

He said: “Fakorede disclosed that the move was part of efforts to further change the fortunes of sports in the state for the better.

“The state governor, Seyi Makinde, has invested in new broadcast technology which will enable both the BCOS radio and television stations to beam 3SC matches live.

“The time has now come to raise the bar in sports activities, especially football.

“3SC will get more followers with this arrangement to broadcast their matches live on BCOS radio and television stations.

“It will give opportunity to the fans and lovers of the club to view their progress as well.”

The commissioner said the support to 3SC would also assist the state-owned broadcast outfits to launch into beaming local content to the world at large and as well get more viewers.

The statement also quoted Dotun Oyelade, the BCOS Chairman, as saying the corporation’s management had put in its best to ensure that the new arrangement works out.

Oyelade said a committee would be constituted immediately to that effect.

He then advised the Youths and Sports Commissioner to continue with the way he had started.

“He should not derail from the good plans he has for the football clubs, as well as youths in the state,’’ Oyelade said.