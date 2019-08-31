Oyo State Government has disclosed that it would engage the people of the State through Town Hall meetings and interpersonal engagements to know what the people really want for the development of each community instead of engaging in similar projects across the State.

The State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, said this during his visit to media houses within Ibadan metropolis, urging the media to give adequate support to the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde to succeed.

Olatunbosun hinted that individual community had unique needs that they needed government intervention on and it was incumbent for a responsive government to adopt bottom-up communication method rather than top-bottom method.

He said: “This government will not talk down on people.

“Governor Makinde has shown from the time he assumed office that he will govern from the side of the people and it is natural that this government will rather engage the people through Town Hall meetings and interpersonal interactions rather than to talk down on the citizens.

“Each community has unique need that may not be same with that of other community.

“Some want road construction within their community.

“Some want grading of the roads to their farms.

“Some will want sinking of boreholes, while others want youths empowerment.

“If the government provides unique project for all, it will not augur well and might not be to the benefit of many.

“So it is pertinent that we get information directly from the people on what they want and how they want it.

“Each local government will host the governor and his entourage, ask questions and get feedback from government.

“The same will go for the government.

“This mutual communication line will lead us to the point we desire and the people will see the government as their own.

“We implore all media house owners and practitioners to please key into the aspirations of this administration to give Oyo State our best.

“Governor Makinde has shown that he is a governor elected on popular votes and he has not disappointed them till now.

“He will continue to do the people’s bidding.”

Among the media houses visited were Fresh FM, Splash FM, Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State and Inspiration FM, all in Ibadan metropolis.