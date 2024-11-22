Oyo TESCOM releases list of qualified applicants

The Oyo State Government has released the first batch lists of qualified applicants who participated in the Oyo State Post Primary Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM’s 2024 recruitment exercise.

The Permanent Secretary, TESCOM, Alhaji Lawal Haroon, made this known in a statement released in Ibadan on Friday.

Haroon, in the statement signed by Prince Dotun Oyelade, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Oyo State, said Governor Seyi Makinde has given directives that the names of the newly appointed teachers and non teaching staff be released.

He added that all candidates should endeavor to check the government’s portal on tescom.jobportal.oyostate.gov.ng as from Monday 25th of November, 2024.

Also, Alhaji Harron urged the public to disregard any fake list circulating, adding that the authentic list would be on the state portal as from Monday.

He further said that all hands are on deck to ensure that appointments are prepared and delivered based on merit.

