Oyo TESCOM honours students, teachers for excellent performance

The Oyo State Teaching Service Commission, (TESCOM) has honored two students and five teachers for distinguishing themselves in various competitions.

The development is made public in a press statement e-signed by Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism Wasiu Olatunbosun.

.

The statement said the TESCOM Chairman, Pastor Akinade Alamu in his address at second phase of Teachers’ Solidarity rally for Governor Seyi Makinde, held in Ibadan noted that the award was initiated to motivate the students and their teachers, who had performed brilliantly and also encourage others to follow suit.

He added that Oyo State Government is poised to recognize and celebrate excellence, success, diligence, hard work, dedication and selflessness.

The awardees include, Egunjobi Elizabeth Mofolashade, a Principal at St. Anne’s School, Molete Ibadan, who received an award for her selfless dedication during the long COVID-19 vacation.

Also awarded were Olatunji Olufinmilayo Ayoade, Olanrewaju Olaiwola Olateju and Adepoju Aminat Adedayo, from St. Anne’s.

According to Alamu, they were recognized for their exceptional methods of coaching their students to earn global awards.

The Chairman noted that their dedication earned two students from St. Anne’s School first and second positions in the recent Commonwealth Essay competition globally.

The students, Mariam Lawal and Deborah Olatunji were also given awards of recognition by the State Government.

The state Government also recognized a Ph.D student who teaches at Bishop Phillips Academy, Ogundiji Olasunkanmi, for winning the National Maltina competition.

The Chairman stated, “These students and their teachers exhibited outstanding zeal in attaining excellence at various competitions. It took them commitment, responsibility, focus, determination, creativity, innovation, purpose-driven attitude and the fighting spirit to win laurels at local and international competitions”.

He noted that the celebration differs from the other solidarity rallies, because the State Government dimmed it fit to return same gesture to teachers who willingly gave themselves to support the Governor Makinde’s re-election bid.

He promised that the State Government will give more awards to different recipients and other stakeholders that have been collaborating with the State to advance the education sector.

His words: “We are proud of Oyo state students who are winning laurels in global and National competitions. We have two of our student from St. Anne’s that won the Commonwealth Essay Test. It is a global competition and I must say this is a great feat for us in Oyo TESCOM. On behalf of Governor Makinde, I am honored to present them these awards. This is a token of our appreciation, to let them know that we appreciate what they are doing and we want them to do more”.

Speaking also, the Permanent Secretary, TESCOM, Mrs. Bisi Oderinde acknowledged the teachers for their commitment and determination at making the students excel in the global competition, saying that they were the reason the students are being celebrated.

She urged students and teachers in the State not to rest on their oars, adding that more awards await them in future.

“Do not rest on your oars, this is just the beginning, there are more honors awaiting you in the future, globally”, the PS stated.

In her welcome speech, the Head of Zone 3, Alhaja Ololade Azeez commended the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration in the State, for its unrelenting support towards the workforce.

The event was attended by representatives of all affiliate bodies of Nigeria Union of Teachers, including Association of Primary School Headteachers of Nigeria, Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, Non-Academic Staff Union, among others.