The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board is preparing its quality assurance officers on ways to improve learning and meet up with global best practices.

Dr Nureni Adediran, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan on Thursday at the opening of a two-day training on E-Quality Assurance.

NAN reports that the training, which is being facilitated by the National Space Research and Development Agency is organised in conjunction with the Universal Basic Education Commission.

The training is for all quality assurance officers in the 33 Local Government Universal Basic Education Authorities in the state.

Adeniran said that the training sought to develop new quality assurance strategies and procedures to improve the quality of learning in basic schools across the state.

He noted that though effective, quality assurance exercise in the state had always been carried out using paper instrument.

“The board is ready to follow the trend by introducing e-quality assurance facilities to replace the archaic method of monitoring, evaluation and data collection.

“I thank the Universal Basic Education Commission for its unflinching support, I’m optimistic that after the two-day training, officers will be acquainted with the use of E-Quality assurance facilities,” he said.

Adeniran said that the commission had procured computers for the quality assurance officers, saying that the National Space Research and Development Agency would upload the systems with the needed software.

“This training is meant to train Quality Assurance Officers, as vanguards of the new approach to quality assurance practices in basic education in Oyo State.

“We will adequately equip them with the required knowledge and skills needed on the new strategies at all the local government levels in the state.

“It is expected that through this intervention, quality learning outcome in schools will be achieved. The training is in response to the need to strengthen the capacity of quality assurance officers, especially at zonal and state levels,” he said.

Adeniran said that the Board would ensure quality learning in basic schools through effective quality assurance facilities.