Oyo SUBEB recruitment: Applicants can apply without TRCN licence  – Adeniran

The Oyo State Government has said applicants without the licence of Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria can apply on the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board job portal.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran stated this while featuring on a weekly programme on Fresh FM, Ibadan.

Recall that the Oyo State government opened its job portal for primary school teachers from June 25, 2024-July 9, 2024.

Adeniran however, said after being employed, each teacher must register for the TRCN’s licence, as this would be one of the major requirements for promotion, in the State teaching service.

Reacting to questions on the eligibility of teachers with NCE certificate, Adeniran said the Oyo State Government is aware of the importance of the licence, however, it will be a great disservice to deny prospective applicants job.

He added that they can register with the council, while on the job.

The OYOSUBEB boss, who is a registered member of the council, said the Oyo State government was committed to the standardisation of teaching profession in the state.

Dr. Adeniran therefore advised National Certificate on Education holders, B.A, B.Sc Degree holders to apply on the portal, as the deadline is fast approaching.

He said, “We have been receiving messages on the prospects of applicants without the licence of TRCN. No doubt, as a teacher, you must register with the council. However, we will allow them to apply. Those employed without the certificate must as a matter of duty, register immediately.”

“This present government is planning to recruit 7,000 teachers and we are keen on employing duly qualified ones. Those who are licensed by the TRCN have added advantages. We do not want quacks, this is why the examination process will take written and oral stages. If you are lucky to be employed, without a TRCN licence, you must get it, as soon as you can.”

Adeniran, who applauded the process of application so far, said the portal has received over 55, 000 applications as at this morning.

Also Read:

Dr. Adeniran added that to motivate the teachers, the Board intends to deploy each teacher within his/her local government of residence.

The Chairman, while speaking on the likely questions for the applicants, said to avoid uproar, religious questions will not be included in the CBT questions.

He advised job applicants to prepare for the next stages of the exercise, saying the board will only employ suitably qualified candidates.

Post Views: 4