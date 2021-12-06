Oyo SUBEB boss clinches NUJ’s Exemplary Performance Award

The Executive Chairman of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, has clinched the “Exemplary Performance of the Year 2021” Award at the Nigeria Union of Journalists Pen Night, which took place over the weekend in Ibadan, Oyo State.

A statement by the Board’s Media team, said the award by the NUJ was in recognition of Adeniran’s exceptional performance in developing the Basic Education sector in the State.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, NUJ, Oyo Council, Comrade Ademola Babalola, described Adeniran as a forthright administrator, whose acts of big heart has inked his name indelibly in the sands of time within the education system of Oyo State and Nigeria, at large.

Babalola also praised Dr. Adeniran for the laudable work OYOSUBEB has been doing, which includes enrolment of out-of-school children; construction of Model School buildings; Renovation of schools; provision of basic facilities; and coordinating basic education in the State.

In his award acceptance speech, Adeniran lauded the Nigeria Union of Journalists and dedicated the award to his principal, Engr. Seyi Makinde, who he said gave him the enabling environment to operate at the Board.

He said: “I want to thank NUJ for this award and I dedicate this award to God Almighty who gave me the courage and strength to perform at the Board I supervise.

“I also want to dedicate the award to my Principal, Engr. Seyi Makinde, who has given me and other appointees the enabling environment to perform in our various portfolios.”

The Adult Education expert, who used the opportunity to also thank Board members and management team of the Board, noted that the present crop of leaders at OYOSUBEB would not rest until they ensure the basic education system is left better than the present administration met it.

He, however, promised to change the ugly trend of school children roaming the streets, adding that the ongoing Better Education Service Delivery for All programme is addressing this menace.