Oyo students win competitions to represent Nigeria internationally

The duo of Asala Oreoluwa of Government College and Rosemary Anuoluwapo Ajiboye of Sacred Hearts College, both in Ibadan, Oyo State have emerged winners of the 2022 National Schools Essay Writing and Nigeria Mathematics and Sciences Olympiads Competitions respectively.

Human Capital Development organised the competition won by Oreoluwa at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Eleven States were represented at the second round of the competition that led to the finals, where Ajiboye emerged the best among others and she is to represent Nigeria in the final international Physics Olympiads Competition in Switzerland between July 7 and 12, 2022.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Rahman Abiodun Abdu-Raheem, has expressed his delight over the performances of the students and the management of their schools while hosting Ajiboye in his office in Ibadan.

He said it was an indication that the investments of the State Administration in the education sector has been yielding desirable fruits.

Abdu-Raheem also described the noble feats attained by the students as good omens to Oyo State and the country at large, expressing satisfaction with the performance of the various stakeholders like teachers and the State education monitoring units.

He also maintained his confidence in the upward performance of schools in the State in both external examinations and national competitions.

He said: “This is another indication of positive yields coming from the investments of the State administration under the watchful eyes of Governor Seyi Makinde in education.

“We are just witnessing the beginning in the areas of individual students’ performances.

“We shall start soon to witness the same in the performance of the State in external and national examinations, which is already reflecting in our national position overtime.”