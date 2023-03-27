Oyo State Assembly Speaker speaks on mother’s death

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, has said the death of his mother, Chief Justina Ogundoyin, is the most difficult moment of his life.

The mother of the Speaker, who is a community leader, died on Sunday during a brief illness at the age of 63.

She was the fourth wife of the late Eruwa born philanthropist and business mogul, Chief Adeseun Ogundoyin.

The deceased is survived by four children: Adesoji, Adebo (Oyo State Speaker), Adetoye and Aderemi.

She was until her death the Iyaloja General of Ibarapaland.

Commenting on the passage of his mother, the speaker said the death of his mother was devastating and shocking.

Ogundoyin said: “My mum just bid farewell to this sinful world.

“This is really painful and nothing can be more painful than this to me and my entire family.

“She was a good mum to everyone of us and she was a good person to so many people.

“We have lost our jewel of inestimable value.

“To me, there are no words to explain the grief and sorrow I am feeling at the moment.

“We will forever cherish the fond memories we had with her.

“She was the best mother anyone could have.”

Ogundoyin said his entire family had lost “a great pillar of support, a loving and caring woman who sacrificed everything for the success and growth of her children and everyone around her.

“The loss of a mother is huge and heartbreaking and this is the condition we are in presently.

“May the Lord repose her soul and grant her eternal rest.

“May God watch over everyone of us she left behind.”