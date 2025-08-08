Oyo speaks on reported pensioner verification notice

The Oyo State Government has disowned a false message currently circulating among pensioners regarding a supposed verification.

The state Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Salihu Adelabu, disclosed this in a statement authorised by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade in Ibadan, the state capital.

He said, “The notice, which demands pensioners to submit photocopies of their pension authority certificate along with account details and phone numbers, to Room 103 of the Ministry is fraudulent and should be disregarded.”

Adelabu, therefore, cautioned pensioners to be vigilant against misinformation, stressing that the ministry will personally contact the next eligible individuals when it is their turn to receive their benefits.

“All official information is communicated through recognised and credible channels and encouraged pensioners to verify any suspicious information before acting on it,” he insisted.

The commissioner reaffirmed that the State Government, under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, remains fully committed to the welfare of retirees and will continue to uphold transparency and due process in all pension and gratuity matters.

Adelabu also urged members of the public to assist in disseminating accurate information, noting that protecting pensioners from fraud and misinformation is a collective responsibility.

