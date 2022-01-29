Oyo speaker, others pay last respects to slain OAU student, Timothy Adegoke

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, and other dignitaries on Saturday, gathered at the Eruwa Town Hall in the state and paid last respects to Timothy Adegoke, whose death at a hotel in Ile-Ife triggered a serious controversy.

The remains of the 37-year-old Master of Business Administration student of the Obafemi Awolowo University were brought to the hall in a white casket with hundreds of youths in procession.

The widow of the deceased, Bolatito, dressed in a white dress with a cap of the Celestial Church of Christ and her three children are also in attendance.

Members of the National Association of Nigerian Students, OAU students, members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, and other categories of youths in attendance also paid tributes to the deceased.

The Speaker urged those in attendance to ensure justice for the deceased and to support the family he left behind.

The body is about to be taken to where it will be buried as of the time of filing this report.