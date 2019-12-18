The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Seyi Makinde as Governor of Oyo State.

In its ruling on Wednesday, the Apex Court found merit in the appeal filed by Makinde against the majority judgment of the Court of Appeal.

It said the ruling of the Appeal Court was a miscarriage of justice .

It declared the judgment of the Oyo State Elections Petitions Tribunal, which upheld the election of Makinde, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, as the duly elected governor of Oyo State, as the correct position of the law.

I|t said the judgement applies to the remaining three appeals coming from the election.

The Eagle Online reports that Adebayo Adelabu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, had lost to Makinde in the March 9 gubernatorial election in the state.