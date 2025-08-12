Oyo sets up audit committee for Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic

The Oyo State Government has set up a staff audit and verification committee for the Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa.

The verification exercise reaffirms the government’s transparency, accountability and excellence, a statement by the state on Tuesday revealed.

While inaugurating the Committee at the Scholarship Board Conference Room of the Ministry, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon. Olusegun Olayiwola, described the move as a milestone in the Governor Makinde led administration drive to build a more efficient, transparent and future-ready Polytechnic system.

He emphasized that the Polytechnic’s strength lies not only in academic quality but also in the integrity and effectiveness of its workforce.

He explained that the committee is tasked with verifying staff records, identifying gaps and redundancies.

Also, the committee will recommend policies to improve efficiency, while maintaining professionalism, impartiality and confidentiality.

Hon.Olayiwola, therefore pledged the Ministry’s support for the success of the exercise, expressing hope that the exercise would provide reliable data to guide the institution’s future.

In her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bamidele Oyinloye, commended the management of the institution for past cooperation and called for stronger collaboration to move higher education in the state forward.

In his contribution, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Kazeem Adebiyi, explained that the committee was formed following requests from the polytechnic’s union members, stressing the need to strengthen operations for better results.

The committee is chaired by Prof. Sarafadeen Kareem, with Dr. Ibrahim Rasheed as Secretary, alongside members drawn from other institutions, the Ministry of Education, and stakeholders from the polytechnic’s union.

