Oyo set to create Special Court to handle criminal matters 

The Chief Judge of Oyo, Justice Munta Abimbola (CJ), said the State Government would create Special Court to handle criminal matters.

Abimbola who made this known during a Special Service to mark the beginning of 2022/2023 legal year of the state Judiciary in Ibadan, said it was due to an upsurge of criminal activities in the state.

The Chief Judge said that the special Court would be set up for speedy administration of criminal matters in order to have effective administration of Justice in the state.

“There is an upsurge in the number of cases filed in courts particularly criminal matters as a result of increase in criminal activities.

“A lot of criminal activities is happening such as rape,assault, kidnapping and land grabbing.

“So in order to have effective handling of those cases we are going to tell some judges to handle those cases for fast hearing.

“These are the kind of new innovations that we are going to see this legal year,” Abimbola said.

He said that there was going to be a very proactive approach to administration of both civil and criminal cases in this legal year.

According to Abimbola the 2023 Civil Procedures Rules will soon come to effect and party directions for effective implementation and speedy dispensation of criminal matters.

“I have looked at the statistics of cases at the beginning of the last legal year and the beginning of this legal year. Any area that needs to be addressed we shall do so,” he said.

Abimbola said the issue of writing with long hand would soon be a thing of the past in the state Judiciary.

He also said visual and virtual audio recording have started in Court one and two and would be implemented in other courts before December.

The CJ said the ongoing renovation of the state Judiciary by the state government would enhance the performance of judges in the state.

In his remark, Governor Seyi Makinde, said the commitment of his administration to the rule of law necessitated the setting up of bodies such as the task force on enforcement of Real Properties Protection Law 2016.

Makinde represented by his Deputy, Bayo Lawal, called on all stakeholders especially the judiciary to ensure free,fair and credible elections in the resolution of cases as the 2023 general elections approaches.

He said he was proud of the state judiciary and pledged the commitment of his administration to prioritise the welfare of Judiciary.

In his lecture, an Islamic Scholar, Dr Muhydeen Najimudeen, Chief Missioner Ar-mon Islamic organisation in the UK, urged judges and Magistrates not to be bias in the Justice delivery.

“Everyone will account for their deeds either good or bad at the day of judgment,” he said.

The News Agspecial service was held at the Mosque and Church where prayer was offered for the state Judiciary, leaders and the nation.