Oyo set to clamp down on illegal miners, revenue defaulters

The Oyo State government has warned illegal miners to desist from the act or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. ‘Bunmi Babalola.

It also warned operators within the state who fail to comply with the extant rules and regulations guiding the mining industry.

The chairman, Oyo State Minerals Development Agency, Mr. Abiodun Oni, disclosed this on Thursday in Ibadan.

Oni warned illegal miners who embark on mining activities without an official permission from the state government and revenue defaulters to desist from these acts.

However, Oni said the state government is ready to partner with relevant stakeholders in the mining industry, so as to increase the State Resource Control and Economy Development.

He stated that prior to this time, the agency had been having meaningful discussions with some relevant stakeholders on ways to strategise and develop the budding industry in Oyo State.

He revealed that the state is endowed with different kinds of solid minerals such as: granite, gold, Gemstone, Quarts, Cassiterite, Marble, Garnet, Tin-Ore, Monganite, Naobium, Agate, Topaz, Limestone, Tantalum among others.