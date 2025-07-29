Oyo seals 15 veterinary outlets, confiscates goods

The Oyo State Government has sealed 15 veterinary outlets and confiscated goods worth millions of naira for violating provisions of the Oyo State Private Veterinary Premises and Veterinary Establishment (Regulation) Law, 2017.

The enforcement exercise, carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, followed routine inspections within Ibadan metropolis revealed that the affected outlets were operating without the mandatory registration of their veterinary premises, in clear violation of the law.

Speaking on the development, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, who spoke through the Deputy Director of Veterinary Services, Dr. Olaoye Olakunle, said the action was aimed at protecting animal health, ensuring food safety, and safeguarding public health.

He stressed that under the 2017 law, all veterinary premises and practitioners in the state are required to register with the government annually for proper monitoring and control.

This, he noted, is crucial in curbing the spread of zoonotic diseases and eradicating quackery in the sector.

Barrister Olaleye warned that any practitioner or outlet found in breach of the law would face the full weight of legal sanctions.

He further emphasised that the enforcement exercise is continuous and will persist until full compliance is achieved across the state.

The Commissioner therefore urged all private veterinary practitioners to regularize their operations by ensuring that their premises are duly registered with the Ministry, as required by law.

The enforcement team included the Chairman, Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association, Dr. John Famoyin; President, Association of Private Veterinary Medical Practitioners, Dr. Awoyele Adebayo and other key stakeholders in the veterinary sector.

